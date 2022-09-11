A new mystery of the construction of the pyramids has finally been solved

The mysteries of the construction of Egypt’s pyramids continue to fascinate archaeologists. New analyzes confirm this There is a shipping channel to transport large blocks of stone.

Today, the Pyramids of Giza overlook more crowded surroundings in an arid zone. The Nile is ten kilometers away. But if we go back 4,000 years, we have to imagine a completely different landscape. “It’s a swampy landscapeChristophe Morhange, professor of physical geography, explains.

“It floods four to five months a year. When we’re not flooded, it’s a very aquatic landscape because of these canals and these water bodies. Christoph Morhange, Professor of Physical Geography At franceinfo

Therefore, these basins would have been used by workers to transport large stones from the Aswan quarries over 800 kilometers away for use on these titanic construction sites that built the pyramids. A few years ago, an American archaeologist first described the presence of a channel at the base of the pyramids. “Using the Nile is the most logical solutionwas created Christoph Morhange. But a few years ago he published the first edition of the map model of the location of this channel and the basins that made it possible to transport and land the stones that allowed the construction of the pyramids with more precision.

To try to verify this hypothesis, Christoph Morhange and his team went to the site to take samples from the basement. “In this coring, we were able to identify pollen grains, so pollen grains make it possible to reconstruct the history of plants.Details of Scientist. Then, it makes it possible to indirectly estimate the proximity of the Nile, if it has a significant flow or if it is in the process of reducing the flow.

Now all that’s left is to find a wreck. “I hope one day we find one of these boats that brought the stones to the pyramids. It would be a real archaeological scoop. !” confirms Christoph Morhange. LAt this time the team of researchers is continuing its analysis to identify the tool remains.