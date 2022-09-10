Home Technology Samsung will increase the size of screen borders

Sep 10, 2022 0 Comments
Galaxy S23 Technizo concept

Samsung is gearing up to launch three new high-end smartphones within the next year, and months before their official unveiling, we now know everything about the dimensions of all the devices in the S23 series.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Concept / Credit: Technizo Concept

On Chinese social network Weibo, leaker Ice Universe has revealed that Samsung will review the dimensions of its next-generation Galaxy S23 smartphones next year. Unfortunately, it seems that all smartphone manufacturers are trying to push the limits of their devices Samsung will do the opposite with this new series.

After revealing that The Galaxy S23s will only be minor evolutions over the current generation, Ice Universe now announces that Samsung will increase the size of the screen borders of its smartphones. All device dimensions are disclosed, and They are not going to please all fans of the Korean manufacturer.

The Galaxy S23 changes dimensions compared to the Galaxy S22

According to Ice Universe, we can expect that The Galaxy S23 retains the same screens as its predecessorsThat means a 6.1 and 6.6-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) panel for the Galaxy S23 and S23+ and a 6.8-inch QHD+ (3088 x 1440 pixels) panel for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, despite the identical screens, Samsung will change the dimensions of the smartphones. The The Galaxy S23 measures 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm.146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm vs Galaxy S22. The difference may seem small, but we notice that the Galaxy S23 is 0.3mm longer and 0.3mm wider. This unfortunately results in 0.15mm thick bezels on each side of the smartphone.

beside him, The Galaxy S23+ measures 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm, compared to 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64 mm for the Galaxy S22+. So its borders will increase by 0.2 mm on each side, but the smartphone will be refined by 0.04 mm.

Finally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the model that will experience the least changes in terms of its dimensions. It measures 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm, compared to 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. So the new model will be slightly longer and slightly wider. This results in a thinner chin (lower border), but thicker side borders.

As you can see, The evolutions in design will be almost incomprehensible to this new generation. The main innovation should therefore be Samsung abandoned Exynos processors.

