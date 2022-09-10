Paris: Turn your smartphone into a Navigo pass thanks to the Île-de-France Mobilités test

Graciella L. Photos by Carolyn J. Posted September 10, 2022, 4:55 pm

Want to part with your Navigo Pass? Become a tester for Ile-de-France Mobilités, and if you have an Android phone, help verify that the verification of trips with the phone is ready to use!

Over the years, the Navigo to come Smartphones, say goodbye to passes and transport tickets. But it takes time to implement because you have to make sure Digital technologyIt works well before any official release. To do this, Ile-de-France Mobilities So it provides its users testersUsing their phones, ask them A androidVersion 8 or higher.

iPhone owners are on the sidelines for now, but they should be part of the device by the end of 2023, when this possibility will become general. General public. To participate in this preview, you must travel to Paris or its inner suburbs, have an NFC-compatible phone and Register online using a form. Then you have to download applications Ile-de-France Mobilités and My Navigo tickets, use them to check your journeys!

The Navico Pass has, over the years, become an increasingly important part of the lives of Ile-de-France residents, especially allowing them to access low-cost activities, rent a car or integrate it with their bank card.