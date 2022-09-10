Google shows us that Android 13 is not required to use the new software

We’re used to talking about Android in bits and pieces. Of course, releasing new major Android releases is an issue that needs to be addressed. However, Google knows how to roll out new features without resorting to a major update. Here’s what’s new for Android, Google TV and Wear OS.

We are not talking about the new Android version here, but about the many features that you can take advantage of without installing a major update. In fact, Google is planning to release several new Android features in the next few weeks. These features include new features around nearby sharing, widgets for many Google apps, new functionality for the Gboard keyboard, but also Google Meet and new features especially useful for the hearing impaired. Also on the agenda are Google Assistant changes to Google TV and Wear OS features.

An adjacent partition is formed

Nearby Share is Apple’s equivalent of AirDrop, and this feature is certainly highly anticipated. Specifically, this new car sharing feature of NearShare.

From the Sharing menu, you can easily share files to devices connected to the same Google account. It’s similar to how AirDrop works, you can share files between iPhone, Mac or iPad with a single tap. With this new update, the auto-share feature removes an extra step and files are automatically transferred between devices. In short, you will save time.

Updates to widgets and emojis

After releaseAndroid 12L and D’Android 13, Google needs to adapt its own apps. The same is advertised with various app updates. widget Google Drive Redesigned, it now has three new home screen buttons so users can quickly access Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Sheets.

widget Google Keep Now bigger and has a larger font for easy note taking.

Google Keyboard adds functionality to Gboard, extending its availability. Emojiify (Button with wand). This feature is currently in beta gboard, for users who have configured the English language on their device. They can quickly use emoji suggestions as they type. Type a phrase and hit the “Emojify” button to quickly add Google-recommended emojis.

Google has also added new seasonal emojis so users can combine even more emojis. For example, combine a pumpkin with a cup of coffee to get the pumpkin spice latte emoji.

Watch YouTube with Google Meet

similar Apple Shareplay From iOS 15, Google Meet will offer functionality to watch YouTube videos during a video call. Uno, Kahoot and Heads Up games can be launched from Google Meet to play with up to 100 friends. The feature will be available for Android smartphones and tablets in the coming weeks.

New accessibility features

New accessibility tools allow hearing-impaired users to receive alerts on their phone when an important sound is detected, such as fire alarms, running water, oven timers, a dog barking or a door knocking. Google has partnered with the deaf and hard of hearing community to create live transcripts and audio notifications in the Notifications tab.

Notifications are also issued on Wear OS connected watches, and can be linked to vibrations or a smartphone’s LED flash. Users can train the device to make noises by recording, for example, a notification pops up when the oven is on. Finally, there’s a library of movies and series you can start with Google Assistant, with audio description specifically for Google TV.

Tiles and apps for Wear OS

A new tile for Google Keep is coming to Wear OS, which can be used to dictate notes and quickly check off checklists by voice. Additionally, Bitmoji is coming to Wear OS for creating custom emojis.

