Home World Availability of Teachers in Primary Schools: Guarantees of the Ministry of National Education

Availability of Teachers in Primary Schools: Guarantees of the Ministry of National Education

Sep 10, 2022 0 Comments
Availability of Teachers in Primary Schools: Guarantees of the Ministry of National Education

Tunis dons its finery to host the Decat 8, which is scheduled for late August. An event beyond convention, it stirred the Internet and became a source of sarcastic jokes. Officials have proved that the capital will become flourishing, beautiful and clean in no time. They have the means and know how to do it.

This beautification of the city was focused on a specific goal, i.e. to look beautiful in front of the guests, which was timely for a very short period of time. After the last guest has left, the flower pots and wreaths are piled up and the trash piles up again. And, little by little, Tunis resumed its grey, hideous and utterly conventional appearance. We’re between us now, and there’s no need to act like it.

Read more

Editor’s Note: Mosaic is a magazine review that provides the reader with a selective and quick overview of key topics covered by leading daily newspapers and media outlets in the Arab world. Arabic News in French is a very concise publication of content, sending the reader directly to the link to the original article. The opinion expressed on this page is the author’s own and does not necessarily reflect Arabic news in French.

See also  Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says French President Macron needs psychiatric treatment in response to his beheading

You May Also Like

Mars would have been glaciated on a large scale

Mars would have been glaciated on a large scale

500 billion dollars, Africa's largest amount to achieve universal energy access by 2030

500 billion dollars, Africa’s largest amount to achieve universal energy access by 2030

Pakistan: In the name of honor, women are forced to stay in flooded villages

Pakistan: In the name of honor, women are forced to stay in flooded villages

La Louisiane reloge les premiers réfugiés climatiques américains

Louisiana hosts first U.S. climate refugee resettlement

At COP27, Egypt wants to be the voice of Africa

At COP27, Egypt wants to be the voice of Africa

The world's Moroccan Jewish community actively supports Morocco of the Sahara - Mafirik

The world’s Moroccan Jewish community actively supports Morocco of the Sahara – Mafirik

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.