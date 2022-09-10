Availability of Teachers in Primary Schools: Guarantees of the Ministry of National Education

Tunis dons its finery to host the Decat 8, which is scheduled for late August. An event beyond convention, it stirred the Internet and became a source of sarcastic jokes. Officials have proved that the capital will become flourishing, beautiful and clean in no time. They have the means and know how to do it.

This beautification of the city was focused on a specific goal, i.e. to look beautiful in front of the guests, which was timely for a very short period of time. After the last guest has left, the flower pots and wreaths are piled up and the trash piles up again. And, little by little, Tunis resumed its grey, hideous and utterly conventional appearance. We’re between us now, and there’s no need to act like it.

Read more

Editor’s Note: Mosaic is a magazine review that provides the reader with a selective and quick overview of key topics covered by leading daily newspapers and media outlets in the Arab world. Arabic News in French is a very concise publication of content, sending the reader directly to the link to the original article. The opinion expressed on this page is the author’s own and does not necessarily reflect Arabic news in French.