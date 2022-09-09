Nike has released the new 2022-2023 third kit

PSG and Nike unveiled this Friday the new third jersey that Christophe Gaultier’s men will wear throughout the 2022-2023 season.

Paris Saint-Germain has now decided to unveil the visual identity of its new third jersey for the 2022-2023 season, after unveiling its home and away jerseys on Friday 9 August.

Similar to the home jersey

Fans of the Parc des Princes residents will easily notice that this third jersey features the same design worn by Kylian Mbappé, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi on the Ligue 1 turf and in the Champions League in the coming months. As home decor.







It’s actually a Hector jersey in a dominant white color with a wide blue stripe flanked by two thin red stripes on the sides. The stripes have been cut in half, with Qatar Airways, the new main jersey sponsor, replacing its rival Fly Emirates this year.

Royal blue with white as the third kit

Note that the blue chosen by the American company was not a result of chance, as it was called “Cam Royale” or Royal Blue. It matches the same color used by the away kit in 2020-21. This year’s home jersey is decked out in navy blue.







As with the first jersey for the 22-23 financial year, from the 1989-1990 season, the monochromatic PSG crest reigns over the white swoosh of the American company, the official kit supplier of the French champions. About 75 euros million for Paris leaders.

🆕🏟️👕 Find our jersey 3rd @nickfootball Season 22/23 ⬜️

🆕🏟️👕 Find our jersey 3rd @nickfootball Season 22/23 ⬜️

A new white kit that revisits one of the club's greatest designs ❤️💙 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 9, 2022

