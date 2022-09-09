Home Science Is talking too much really wrong?

Is talking too much really wrong?

Sep 09, 2022 0 Comments
Is talking too much really wrong?

Reading time: 2 min — Viewed Conversation

Many people want to know how to make a good impression when talking to someone for the first time. To make their work easier, researchers Quinn Hirschi, Timothy Wilson and Daniel Gilbert propose in a published article. In Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin and transmitted Through conversationAssessment of speaking time should be sympathetic.

Researchers call “Reluctance bias” People think they are more harmonious when they are quiet. However, nothing could be less true. Indeed, as part of a study involving 116 participants, experts arranged meetings between different strangers, in this case, 30%, 40%, 50%, 60% or 70% of the time. Conversation. And they found that speakers were more likely to be liked by their speakers.

These results confirm those of a previous survey in which researchers assigned one pair the role of speaker and the other listener. The study showed that after twelve minutes of conversation, listeners seemed to enjoy it more Speakers rather than the reverse, and this is due to a certain intimacy that the latter create by talking about their interlocutors.

Talking too much means nothing
Dominate the conversation

According to scientists, trying to balance is also futile Time to talk Wanting to appear pleasant and interesting in the eyes of his interlocutor, as a rule, he only retains the overall impression after the initial discussion.

However, don’t try to dominate the conversation Take other people’s word for it. In fact, as part of their work, the researchers asked individuals to speak “only” a maximum of 70% of the time. But it’s possible and even possible to take up all the space in a conversation—for example, talking 90% of the time—is not an optimal strategy.

See also  135 cases of mutated virus detected in Norway - VG

However, this study does not reflect natural discussions in which people choose to be in the position of speaker or listener. The Research Future studies should determine whether the results can be applied to everyday interactions.

You May Also Like

Illustration de Perseverance sur Mars. © Tryfonov, Adobe Stock

Diligence failed to detect signatures of life on the Martian surface, study finds

NASA is considering September 23 or 27 to send its Mega rocket to the moon.

NASA is considering September 23 or 27 to send its Mega rocket to the moon.

L’équipe qui opère le télescope solaire Daniel-K.-Inouye vient de publier deux nouvelles images magnifiques de notre étoile. © NSO, AURA, NSF

These images of the surface of the Sun are stunning

"I saw myself dying": Stabbed Saint-Cyrion tells how she was attacked on Tuesday

“I saw myself dying”: Stabbed Saint-Cyrion tells how she was attacked on Tuesday

Observed in the crater, this fish with its transparent skull intrigues researchers

Observed in the crater, this fish with its transparent skull intrigues researchers

Presse Santé

You’ll better understand why you shouldn’t pick your nose.

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.