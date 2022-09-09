Is talking too much really wrong?

Reading time: 2 min — Viewed Conversation

Many people want to know how to make a good impression when talking to someone for the first time. To make their work easier, researchers Quinn Hirschi, Timothy Wilson and Daniel Gilbert propose in a published article. In Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin and transmitted Through conversationAssessment of speaking time should be sympathetic.

Researchers call “Reluctance bias” People think they are more harmonious when they are quiet. However, nothing could be less true. Indeed, as part of a study involving 116 participants, experts arranged meetings between different strangers, in this case, 30%, 40%, 50%, 60% or 70% of the time. Conversation. And they found that speakers were more likely to be liked by their speakers.

These results confirm those of a previous survey in which researchers assigned one pair the role of speaker and the other listener. The study showed that after twelve minutes of conversation, listeners seemed to enjoy it more Speakers rather than the reverse, and this is due to a certain intimacy that the latter create by talking about their interlocutors.

Talking too much means nothing

Dominate the conversation

According to scientists, trying to balance is also futile Time to talk Wanting to appear pleasant and interesting in the eyes of his interlocutor, as a rule, he only retains the overall impression after the initial discussion.

However, don’t try to dominate the conversation Take other people’s word for it. In fact, as part of their work, the researchers asked individuals to speak “only” a maximum of 70% of the time. But it’s possible and even possible to take up all the space in a conversation—for example, talking 90% of the time—is not an optimal strategy.

However, this study does not reflect natural discussions in which people choose to be in the position of speaker or listener. The Research Future studies should determine whether the results can be applied to everyday interactions.