These images of the surface of the Sun are stunning

[EN VIDÉO] When and how will the sun die? Our star is halfway through its life, but what happens when it dies?

Built on the side VolcanoOn the island of MauiArchipelago Hawaii, The Telescope Surya Daniel-K.-Inoye, — that National Science Foundation (United States) as previously calledAdvanced technology solar telescope — is assumed to be World’s most powerful telescope Purpose of our monitoring the sun. A few days ago, during its official launch event – which has already been collecting scientific data for months — the teams responsible for its operation released two new breathtaking images of our star.

Their quality is so incredible that we’re not talking about a probe sent close to the Sun to “burn its wings”. But a telescope on the ground. with a Glass 4 meters, situated at an altitude of about 3,000 meters above sea level and protected Light impurity And Turbulence Atmospheric by a marine environment.

The solar chromosphere exists in all its states

In two images released during the inauguration of the Daniel-K.-Inouye Solar Telescope, we found out Chromosphere Ours Star. Understand the pass Sun’s atmosphere. This layer gas Located just above its visible surface.

Figure one shows what it is Astronomers Call it solar granulation. This phenomenon was first discovered in the early 19th century.e Century, by the way William Herschel. Convective cells, as researchers have known since the 1930s, are each about 500 to 1,000 kilometers large. And whose Duration Life is too short. Only about ten minutes.

The other image, as seductive as it is, shows lines that are really nothing else A plasma jets At very high temperatures.

The Daniel K. Inouye Solar Terrestrial Telescope has obtained the first images of the Sun. They are the best and the best ever obtained on the surface of the Sun. This unprecedented ability to observe the Sun promises an amazing leap forward in the knowledge of the phenomena underlying its activity. Meteorology Spatial.

The article Remy DeCourt Published on 01/30/2020

At the same timeEuropean Space Agency And this NASA They are about to start an investigation Solar Orbiter In a few days and that American Parker Solar Exploration At a distance of 19 million kilometers from the Sun, it is a solar landscape telescope that makes news. In fact, Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (for DKIST Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope), scheduled to operate this summer, has obtained the first and most accurate images of the Sun’s surface ever recorded. The smallest detail detectable there is only 30 kilometers in size! What, a star the size of the Sun, almost 1.4 million kilometers in diameter, is tiny.

Convection cells in perpetual motion

What we see are cells Convection It forms the surface of the Sun. They are more or less 1,000 kilometers in diameter and are constantly changing. They decay, appear and disappear according to motions under the Sun’s surface, and cause hot gas to rise from the interior of the star to the surface.

The DKIST ground-based solar telescope reveals unprecedented detail of our Sun. © NSO, YouTube

Built on Mount Haleakala on the island of Maui in Hawaii, TKIST is the world’s largest solar telescope capable of obtaining ultra-detailed images of the Sun’s surface. Resolution More than twice that of other solar observatories in service. Until today, solar telescopes had mirrors with a diameter of 1.50 meters. This off-axis telescope features a 4.2 meter diameter active primary mirror with thermal control and adaptive optics. DKIST is the most complex and technological solar telescope currently in service.

This telescope is designed to better understand the role of the Sun, especially its role magnetic fieldIn Space Weather.