The world’s Moroccan Jewish community actively supports Morocco of the Sahara – Mafirik

Moises Amselem El Paz, president of the Association of Moroccan Jews in Mexico, said Tuesday in Larachi that Moroccan Jews around the world are united and in solidarity with their homeland, especially on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.

In a statement to MAP on the occasion of his participation in a conference “Recent developments on the Moroccan Sahara issue”.Organized by the Moulay Abdeslam Ben Mchich Association for Development and Solidarity and Relief Organization for Sahrawis in Tintouf Camps, Mr. Amselem El Baz underlined that the Moroccan Jews of the world. “Be concerned about everything that can affect Morocco and respond to it in every way”Noting that “Diaspora Jews support and stand in 100% solidarity with Morocco” In this planned confrontation.

In this context, he called “Major Strategic and Geopolitical Mistake” A warning against the Tunisian president’s recent welcome to the leader of separatist militias within the framework of the 8th summit of the Japan-Africa Cooperation Forum (TICAD) “Dangerous statements and maneuvers aimed at dividing the Maghreb region instead of uniting it”.

The head of the Moroccan Jewish Association in Mexico also criticized Algeria’s continued efforts. “Extremist Line”, HM has repeatedly stressed the need to look back to the past to promote peace and stability in the Maghreb region. Contrary to the outstretched hand of King Mohammed VI. A native of Larache who spoke at the event, Mr. Amselem El Baz asserted that the southern provinces remained a part of the Kingdom of Morocco, as confirmed by legal and historical evidence.

In this regard, he recalled the contribution of many Moroccan Jews in Latin America, as ambassadors of Morocco in their countries of residence, to defending Moroccan issues and countering the lies and accusations of the enemies of integration. Contribute to mobilization efforts in support of the autonomy initiative in the southern provinces.

The meeting provided an opportunity for speakers from the southern provinces to discuss recent developments on the Moroccan Sahara issue and growing international support for the autonomy of the southern provinces, particularly from influential countries. Around the world, including the United States, Spain and Germany, embassies representing approximately 30 countries are opened in the cities of Lyon and Dakar.