You’ll better understand why you shouldn’t pick your nose.

Let’s be honest: most of us pick our nose from time to time. But depending on how you pick your nose and how often you do it, you can hurt yourself — and in some cases, cause significant damage.

A scratch on your nose is enough to cause severe bleeding. When the nails are long or slightly rough, the mucous membrane can be scratched and scabs can form, allowing bacteria to accumulate on the skin of the nose.

Where do boogers come from?

Poojas are made up of mucus, dust and other particles that we inhale throughout the day. The mucus retains these foreign particles, and when it hardens, it forms a bump. Boogers can vary in size and hardness, and some seem to produce more than others. Although unpleasant to think about, boogers actually serve an important function. By trapping harmful particles, they help protect our lungs and keep us healthy.

How do viruses enter your body?

The nose is one of the three main ways viruses enter the body, the other two being the mouth and eyes. A number of protective devices protect the nose against pathogens, particularly the hairs arranged in the front of the nostrils to retain large particles and mucous membranes.

If a crust appears there, the desire to scratch it is very strong, thus introducing new bacteria into the nose and removing more mucous membrane (the lining of the inner nasal cavity).

In fact, when you remove a rash, some of the nasal mucus disappears. In some rare cases, a hole in the nasal septum can develop over time.

Have you ever eaten boogers?

There’s no denying that eating boogers is bad. But what is its impact on your health? Some people believe that eating boogers will boost their immune system because they contain zero bacteria and other beneficial microbes. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.

In fact, it can even lead to an increase in infections, as boogers can harbor dangerous bacteria or viruses. It should also be noted that consumption of boogers can lead to gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea and dysentery. While eating boogers doesn’t put you at risk of catching a cold, we don’t recommend it.

How to end the nose pinching cycle?

Picking your nose is a practice that should be avoided. But habits are hard to break. Nose scratching, like nail biting, skin scratching, lip biting, and hair pulling, is considered by mental health professionals to be a “repetitive body-centered behavior.” Professor of Psychiatry and director of Stanford University in California, Dr. According to Elias Abujaoud, these are “gestures directed at one’s own body and often aimed at grooming or removing body parts”.

These bad habits can lead to medical pathology if they cause significant damage or harm to a person’s personal or professional life. However, for many of us, these are just bad habits, not problems.

Many people who usually pick their nose do so because their nose is too dry. Cleaning yourself frequently won’t solve the dryness concern.

These people can usually improve their condition by humidifying their nose. Nasal sprays are sometimes helpful.

People with septal deviations, in which air passes through only one nostril, may benefit from surgery. Finally, frequent stuffy noses and/or nasal infections may be symptoms of other problems.