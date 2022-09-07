Putin says sanctions are a ‘danger to the whole world’ and ‘impossible to isolate Russia’

“Irreversible changes have taken place in the entire system of international relations,” Vladimir Putin told the Asia-centric Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Sergei Babiliov/AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he represents Western sanctions targeting his country “Danger to the World” and showed visual impairment. In a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, southeastern Russia on the Pacific coast, Vladimir Putin said the West had undermined the world economy with its efforts. “rude” To impose its hegemony on the world without succeeding in stopping the rise of the Asia-Pacific region.

“No matter how much some people want to isolate Russia, it cannot be done”, Mr. Putin began. The covid-19 pandemic “It has been replaced by new global challenges, which threaten the entire world. I want to talk about the economic sanctions fever of the West”, he added. The Russian President has condemned “The Obstinate Refusal of Western Elites to See the Facts” And “American Dominance” In enforcing tougher sanctions against Russia following its offensive in Ukraine since late February. “Irreversible changes have taken place throughout the system of international relations”, he noted. Despite the barrage of Western sanctions, Mr Putin said Russia “Nothing to lose, nothing to lose”. “There’s some polarization going on, but I think it’s beneficial.”he added.