Free introduces its new app update for Freebox subscribers who want to easily manage their subscription

Free is refining its new mobile app to manage its Freebox account on iOS.

Free is preparing the official launch of its new “Freebox My Space” app, which provides Freebox subscribers with a subscriber space and account management solution suitable for smartphones. It’s currently reserved for Freebox subscribers (but expect a free mobile soon) who sign up for TestFlight to try it out in preview.

This new update lets you know the services that will be integrated into this new application. So it offers new functionality to test in this beta version 0.3.2, namely:

Home page and widgets

Billing of your plan

Help with access to frequently asked questions

Settings and Personal Information

The first preview of this app suggests a complete space that allows you to manage many aspects of your Freebox offer. A form of subscriber space is best suited for use in smartphones. when Our first tests In an app that still lacks content, we found a very fluid experience for our part. The app is available in beta version On iOS and AndroidIncludes many additional sections.

