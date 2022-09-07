Home Technology Free introduces its new app update for Freebox subscribers who want to easily manage their subscription

Free introduces its new app update for Freebox subscribers who want to easily manage their subscription

Sep 07, 2022 0 Comments
Free introduces its new app update for Freebox subscribers who want to easily manage their subscription
Free introduces its new app update for Freebox subscribers who want to easily manage their subscription

Free is refining its new mobile app to manage its Freebox account on iOS.

Free is preparing the official launch of its new “Freebox My Space” app, which provides Freebox subscribers with a subscriber space and account management solution suitable for smartphones. It’s currently reserved for Freebox subscribers (but expect a free mobile soon) who sign up for TestFlight to try it out in preview.

This new update lets you know the services that will be integrated into this new application. So it offers new functionality to test in this beta version 0.3.2, namely:

  • Home page and widgets
  • Billing of your plan
  • Help with access to frequently asked questions
  • Settings and Personal Information

The first preview of this app suggests a complete space that allows you to manage many aspects of your Freebox offer. A form of subscriber space is best suited for use in smartphones. when Our first tests In an app that still lacks content, we found a very fluid experience for our part. The app is available in beta version On iOS and AndroidIncludes many additional sections.

Thanks TiinoX83

This article is taken from the Univers FreeBox website

See also  WhatsApp and Facebook are no longer the most downloaded in the world: beat Dictoc

You May Also Like

Brake on renewable energy

Brake on renewable energy

How to use the computer without a trace?

How to use the computer without a trace?

100% eSIM, thinner bezels, better battery life... the latest rumours

100% eSIM, thinner bezels, better battery life… the latest rumours

Arm wrestling between state and EDF in British EPR

Arm wrestling between state and EDF in British EPR

These iPhones will not be able to use WhatsApp from October

These iPhones will not be able to use WhatsApp from October

The world's most powerful rocket has a persistent leak problem

The world’s most powerful rocket has a persistent leak problem

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.