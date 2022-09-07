Home Science [À VOIR] New details of the Tarantula Nebula revealed by the James Webb Telescope

[À VOIR] New details of the Tarantula Nebula revealed by the James Webb Telescope

Sep 07, 2022 0 Comments
[À VOIR] New details of the Tarantula Nebula revealed by the James Webb Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday released classic images of the Tarantula Nebula, a region of the universe where stars are born at breakneck speed, and the images will deepen scientific knowledge of star formation.

The Tarantula Nebula, nicknamed for the shape of its clouds of gas and dust, “lies just 161,000 light-years away,” NASA wrote in a statement. It is the largest and brightest star-forming region of the entire group of galaxies near us, and is home to the hottest and most massive stars known.

[À VOIR] New details of the Tarantula Nebula revealed by the James Webb Telescope

Although the nebula has long been a target of interest for scientists studying the process of star formation, these images reveal new details, including thousands of young stars that were previously invisible to the eyes of telescopes.

Several scientific instruments aboard the James Webb were used to take images of the nebula at different wavelengths.

[À VOIR] New details of the Tarantula Nebula revealed by the James Webb Telescope

At the center of the NIRCam image is a cluster of very bright young blue stars active in the near-infrared.

Another instrument, NIRSpec, allowed a star to distinguish itself from its dust plume and maintain a cloud around it — a phase of its formation that would not have been observed without the incredible skills of James Webb. Researchers previously thought the star was actually older and more advanced.

[À VOIR] New details of the Tarantula Nebula revealed by the James Webb Telescope

“Star-forming regions in our Milky Way do not produce stars at the same breakup rate as the Tarantula Nebula, and have different chemical compositions,” NASA explained.

Its own chemical composition is of particular interest to researchers because it is similar to the regions where stars formed when the universe was a few billion years old, when star formation was most important.

See also  Why is the moon so big compared to the earth?

The James Webb Telescope, which has been fully operational for only a few months since it was launched last Christmas, conducts its observations 1.5 million kilometers from Earth.

According to the US space agency, this piece of engineering is “beginning to rewrite the history of galaxy formation.”

You May Also Like

Observed in the crater, this fish with its transparent skull intrigues researchers

Observed in the crater, this fish with its transparent skull intrigues researchers

Presse Santé

You’ll better understand why you shouldn’t pick your nose.

Interoception, the meaning of life

Interoception, the meaning of life

The plight of students who fail to enroll in a master's degree program - France

The plight of students who fail to enroll in a master’s degree program – France

Presse Santé

Are you happy? The universal answer arises from a scientific perspective.

Linda de Souza in critical condition: psychological disorders, hallucinations ... doctors worry

Linda de Souza in critical condition: psychological disorders, hallucinations … doctors worry

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.