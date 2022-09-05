Home Economy How the company has designed offices for fifty years

How the company has designed offices for fifty years

Sep 05, 2022 0 Comments
How the company has designed offices for fifty years
Through twelve illustrated and illustrated examples, the authors reveal the connections between architecture, design, and spatial planning. Dassen

Chronicle – A reverse dive to discover the iconic buildings that have inspired companies around the world for fifty years.

Office life is a theatre, employees act as actors and offices act as the stage. All we can say is that there are a thousand things to say and see. This is precisely the aim of architects Florian Edenburg and Lee Ann Soon, a sum illustrated by photographer Ivan Pan (in English). Office of Good Intentions – Human(s) Work. A cliché can sum up the spirit of the book: a reverse dive to discover the buildings that have symbolized American office life and inspired companies around the world for fifty years.

Through twelve illustrated and illustrated examples, the authors reveal the connections between architecture, design and spatial planning so that a company’s employees – tens or thousands – can work in ideal conditions. Throughout these 592 pages, a groundswell punctuates this story as its starting point.

This article is for subscribers only. 69% is left for you to discover.

Cultivating your independence means cultivating your curiosity.

Continue reading your article for €0.99 for the first month

Already subscribed? to login

See also  Meta is burying its crypto wallet, Novi

You May Also Like

"We are against GAFA, we don't collect data," says Fabrice Brezier, president of Palantir France.

“We are against GAFA, we don’t collect data,” says Fabrice Brezier, president of Palantir France.

Tunisia: American company Postscript is preparing to build a clean power plant in the south

Tunisia: American company Postscript is preparing to build a clean power plant in the south

Who keeps the dog? The plight of new pet owners returning to the office

Who keeps the dog? The plight of new pet owners returning to the office

UFC not in Africa before 2024

UFC not in Africa before 2024

Peut-on éradiquer le moustique tigre ? Voici ce qui se fait dans le monde face au fléau de l

Can the tiger get rid of the mosquito? Prive (Cores) Here’s what the world is doing in the face of summer’s brutality.

Pourquoi l’entreprise LLC américaine est une forme juridique idéale pour investir dans les cryptomonnaies ?

Why is a US LLC the best legal form to invest in cryptocurrencies?

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.