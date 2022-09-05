How the company has designed offices for fifty years

Chronicle – A reverse dive to discover the iconic buildings that have inspired companies around the world for fifty years.
Office life is a theatre, employees act as actors and offices act as the stage. All we can say is that there are a thousand things to say and see. This is precisely the aim of architects Florian Edenburg and Lee Ann Soon, a sum illustrated by photographer Ivan Pan (in English). Office of Good Intentions – Human(s) Work. A cliché can sum up the spirit of the book: a reverse dive to discover the buildings that have symbolized American office life and inspired companies around the world for fifty years.
Through twelve illustrated and illustrated examples, the authors reveal the connections between architecture, design and spatial planning so that a company’s employees – tens or thousands – can work in ideal conditions. Throughout these 592 pages, a groundswell punctuates this story as its starting point.