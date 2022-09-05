England: Liz Truss is elected Prime Minister

Amazingly, the 47-year-old foreign minister won by a wide margin (57%) against his former finance colleague Rishi Sunak (43%), according to results announced by Graham Brady, who organized the internal poll. Boris Johnson’s resignation in early July.

Liz Truss, the third woman to lead a British government since Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, has promised a “bold plan” to cut taxes and boost growth amid a cost-of-living crisis. “I will implement a bold plan to lower our taxes and increase the growth of our economy,” he said after announcing his victory, pledging to tackle the explosion in oil prices. Energy and “long-term” problems for households are energy supplies.

With inflation at 10.1% a year, the lowest in 40 years, and according to Goldman Sachs gas prices could rise to 22% if too high, purchasing power is shaping up to be a burning issue for Boris Johnson’s successor. Downing Street. The bill for an average household will rise 80% from October to £3,549, and is expected to rise significantly in the spring, with several studies warning of a “huge humanitarian disaster” if Brits can’t keep themselves warm this winter.

Liz Truss, the foreign secretary in Boris Johnson’s government, argued throughout the campaign for tax cuts instead of direct aid, which she routinely described as “bands”. Facing public anger, he is now promising immediate relief, not to mention criticism from economists who believe the tax cuts will have no impact on low-income families.