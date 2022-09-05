Are you happy? The universal answer arises from a scientific perspective.

From birth to old age, a person goes through many periods and he also passes through various milestones. Some are sad, others are happy. Existential Question: What is the happiest time in life? Many researchers have looked into this topic and tried to find appropriate answers. Let’s calculate this.

Happy years of existence.

A study was conducted on several individuals from 13 different countries, all of whom were in their fifties and older. The scientists who conducted the study asked them the same question: At what period of their lives did they feel happiest? The responses were analyzed and evaluated. All the interviewees claim to have been happy in childhood, but most of all in the first four years of their thirties.

Even older people attest that they have recovered happiness After attaining 70 years of age. Obviously, the feeling of fullness will last for many more years. It depends on many parameters. Also, everyone has their own life experiences and hence, these happy moments.

The scientists were not satisfied with these results and continued their studies. They concluded that the end of adolescence is also a time when many feel fulfilled and achieve a high level of well-being.

Why are these periods happier than others?

Most of the time, if people are happier in childhood than later, it’s because they went through a moment of total inattention. They have no problems to deal with and only happy times to share with their loved ones. They are extravagant and often the little centers of the world in the family.

Then at the end of adolescence, young people complete a difficult period of intertwining changes. They are happy to finally enter a quiet period where they can begin a new era of discovering life. They enter the professional world and start earning a living. It gives an immense state of happiness. But when the practices start, the happiness level also starts to decrease little by little.

As one enters the thirties, youth becomes complete again. The reason is simple, at this age, they regain their stability. They may already have built the things they need for their happiness. For example, they may have found love and built a house. Happiness will be at its peak with the arrival of children. They may feel that they have accomplished great things and found reasons to live. But as children grow, worries begin. According to scientists, especially professionals PsychologyThis can cause instability and therefore a significant drop in happiness levels.

Finally, when the grandparents reach old age, beyond the age of 70, the period of happiness returns. Septarians and Elders are very happy because they have experiential wisdom. They know what is important in life and what not to stress about. They also had time to accomplish what was within their power. Be it a plan, fixed income or property. Finally, they are usually retired and therefore no longer have to worry about work. All these factors combine to create a sense of contentment and satisfaction with age.

How to measure happiness?

It is often said that happiness is subjective and difficult to measure, but in reality there are many ways to quantify how happy a person feels. First, consider the number of positive and negative emotions experienced daily. Next, think about the frequency of positive and negative emotions. Finally, think about the intensity of the two types of emotions. These three factors can give you a rough idea of ​​a person’s overall happiness. Of course, it’s important to remember that happiness is complex and varies greatly from day to day. Nevertheless, this simple calculation can give you a good idea of ​​a person’s overall happiness.