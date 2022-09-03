Home Economy Twitter: Why are single-word viral tweets taking over the social network?

Twitter: Why are single-word viral tweets taking over the social network?

Sep 03, 2022 0 Comments
Twitter: Why are single-word viral tweets taking over the social network?

essential
Many Twitter users post one-word tweets. This practice actually comes from America: a railway company played this game and met with unexpected success.

This is a somewhat unusual practice that you may have noticed in recent hours on social network Twitter. Many users of the social network, in most cases, do not hesitate to publish one-word tweets. This practice comes straight to us… from America. This Thursday, September 1, the train company Amtrak – like SNCF in France – released a tweet containing the single word “trains”.

A word. It took this company to ignite Twitter. A community manager explains that Amtrak wants to describe a specific field of operation. Since it was posted on Thursday, the tweet has been shared 26,300 times and “liked” more than 171,600 times.

A flurry of tweets

Faced with such enthusiasm, companies, organizations and famous personalities have lent themselves to the sport. Among others, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, Minecraft, Google or even McLaren did not hesitate to share. Their expertise is – in a word – in social networks. SNCF was thus able to publish the word “trains” as well.

According to specialized media cnet, no communication campaign on social networks has met with such success with so few words. For Amtrak, however, the experience is a double-edged sword: Many Americans didn’t hesitate to respond to the tweet, criticizing the American rail company’s service offering…

See also  How to take menstruation into account in your company?

You May Also Like

Rocket Lab thinks the idea of ​​catching a rocket with a helicopter is brilliant, so it does it again

Rocket Lab thinks the idea of ​​catching a rocket with a helicopter is brilliant, so it does it again

13 landing sites for the next "Moonwalkers" of the Artemis project

13 landing sites for the next “Moonwalkers” of the Artemis project

Technology giants, start-ups, video games ... rush for "metawares" ...

A US company advocates the success of a union…

Here's an online ticketing office that generates NFTs for event organizers!

Here’s an online ticketing office that generates NFTs for event organizers!

Pour sa première venue en France, l'UFC, la plus prestigieuse organisation de MMA au monde, propose notamment un combat avec Ciryl Gane (à droite), porte-étendard de la discipline dans l'Hexagone. (Illustration)

UFC Paris was broadcast unencrypted on the L’Équipe channel

ᑕ❶ᑐ Pepe, le petit grenouille qui rêvait de devenir un prince

ᑕ❶ᑐ 1.2 billion euros! An American company buys AC Milan

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.