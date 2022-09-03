Nearly fifty wildfires are burning in eight states

Large wildfires are raging across several US states as a “dangerous” heat wave sweeps across the American West.

The fires are burning in California, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Washington State, Arizona, Utah and Wyoming. The United States Weather Service (NWS) warned Friday of weather conditions that could increase the extent of wildfires, “including low humidity and wind speeds forecast from northern California to Montana. . . .

“Heat warnings and advisories extend into interior northwest California and Nevada,” the NWS indicated.

New wildfires broke out in California, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming on Wednesday as firefighters battled ‘extreme temperatures’, the National Fire Support Center (NIFC) said.

More than 10,200 firefighters and support personnel are currently fighting 46 wildfires burning across the United States, according to the NIFC.

Idaho has been hit hardest with 14 fires, followed by Montana (10), Oregon (9), California (6) and Washington state (4).

More fires are feared in California, where extreme temperatures are expected in the coming days.

With MAP