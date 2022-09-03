Home World Nearly fifty wildfires are burning in eight states

Nearly fifty wildfires are burning in eight states

Sep 03, 2022 0 Comments
Nearly fifty wildfires are burning in eight states

Large wildfires are raging across several US states as a “dangerous” heat wave sweeps across the American West.

The fires are burning in California, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Washington State, Arizona, Utah and Wyoming. The United States Weather Service (NWS) warned Friday of weather conditions that could increase the extent of wildfires, “including low humidity and wind speeds forecast from northern California to Montana. . . .

read more: USA: 3 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Houston

“Heat warnings and advisories extend into interior northwest California and Nevada,” the NWS indicated.

New wildfires broke out in California, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming on Wednesday as firefighters battled ‘extreme temperatures’, the National Fire Support Center (NIFC) said.

More than 10,200 firefighters and support personnel are currently fighting 46 wildfires burning across the United States, according to the NIFC.

Idaho has been hit hardest with 14 fires, followed by Montana (10), Oregon (9), California (6) and Washington state (4).

More fires are feared in California, where extreme temperatures are expected in the coming days.

With MAP

See also  Colilas' party, UDH-Yuki, says it does not approve of Cheney's decision

You May Also Like

In Naples, the rise and fall of the 5 Star Movement

In Naples, the rise and fall of the 5 Star Movement

China repays 23 loans from African countries

China repays 23 loans from African countries

#

Follow-up measures for the continuation of university studies of Moroccan students returning from Ukraine

Malaysia: Former Prime Minister sentenced to 10 years in prison in corruption case

Malaysia: Former Prime Minister sentenced to 10 years in prison in corruption case

France lifts restrictions on Tunisia, what about Morocco?

France lifts restrictions on Tunisia, what about Morocco?

France normalizes Schengen visas for Tunisians

France normalizes Schengen visas for Tunisians

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.