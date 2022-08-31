Gorbachev bows | challenge

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, the founder of perestroika, has died at the age of 91, Russian media reported on Tuesday.
The last Soviet leader spent a good part of his life in the shadows in political oblivion in Russia. After losing power in December 1991 following the breakup of the Soviet Union, he tried to convince his compatriots that he did not seek or instigate the downfall of the once-great state.
Russians resent their former president for destroying the Soviet Union and its empire when it should have been reformed. Gorbachev argued that only a broad program of political and economic renewal could have offered a chance of preserving the Soviet system. That is why he introduced perestroika (restructuring) and glasnost (opening).
In particular, Moscow’s mayor, future president Boris Yeltsin, found himself at the helm of Russia, proposing even more radical reforms. Soviet Union.