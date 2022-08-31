Home Technology Electricity: How much does it cost to keep your laptop charger plugged in all the time?

Electricity: How much does it cost to keep your laptop charger plugged in all the time?

Aug 31, 2022 0 Comments
Electricity: How much does it cost to keep your laptop charger plugged in all the time?

It was a (bad) move many French people took. Place your charger on a power outlet even when no device is connected. As an energy-intensive practice pointed out by the Environmental Change Agency (ADME), could this habit really blow up your electricity bill?

Is it really a good idea to leave your mobile charger plugged in all day and night without your phone charging? This habit, taken up by many French people, is pointed out today more than ever, as winter electricity consumption worries the government.

A real but finite cost

As the Agency for Environmental Change (ADEME) reminds us, the charger uses electricity even when it is not connected to any device.

In 2020, energy group ENGIE went further by measuring the consumption of “empty” chargers. Verdict, the cost of this unnecessary consumption is very measurable, since six chargers connected to a power strip will only use 2.6 kWh. End-of-year invoice at current electricity rate at EDF: 57 cents.

More powerful chargers

Be careful though. He recalled BFM TV, smartphone manufacturers are increasingly offering shorter charging times. To do this, they always rely on more powerful and energy-consuming chargers.

By this logic, leaving your phone plugged in overnight is a variation when the most efficient models provide a full recharge in around thirty minutes.

See also  The "average" value of the six EPR2s is estimated at .7 51.7 billion

You May Also Like

Users decry the repair hell

Phone, Home Appliances, Battery...

Phone, Home Appliances, Battery…

Iran captures and releases US naval drone

Iran captures and releases US naval drone

Iliad/Free campaigns to accelerate the end of copper to save electricity

Iliad/Free campaigns to accelerate the end of copper to save electricity

Logitech G502X: The replacement for the legendary G502 mouse is here!

Logitech G502X: The replacement for the legendary G502 mouse is here!

Samsung Galaxy S22: A major update that improves the photography department of the range

Samsung Galaxy S22: A major update that improves the photography department of the range

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.