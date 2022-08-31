Home Economy ᑕ❶ᑐ 1.2 billion euros! An American company buys AC Milan

ᑕ❶ᑐ 1.2 billion euros! An American company buys AC Milan

Aug 31, 2022 0 Comments
ᑕ❶ᑐ Pepe, le petit grenouille qui rêvait de devenir un prince

American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners has acquired Italian soccer champions AC Milan for €1.2 billion.

RedBird will “continue to invest in all key areas that advance the club’s sporting and commercial interests and build on last season’s successes, which culminated in the Serie A championship,” the company announced on Wednesday.

Elliott, the previous owner, will retain a minority stake. “We will continue to support our talented players, coaches and staff so fans can continue to have an amazing experience at this legendary club,” said Jerry Cardinale, founder of RedBird. In 2018, American hedge fund Elliott took over the club, which was previously owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi for 30 years.

Additionally, Yankee Global Enterprises (YGE), owner of the New York Yankees, the North American baseball champion, will enter into a strategic partnership with the club and hold a minority stake.

RedBird is already active in sports as an investor in Fenway Sports Group, which owns Champions League finalists Liverpool FC and Professional Baseball League MLB’s Boston Red Sox. Additionally, RedBird owns a majority stake in FC Toulouse, which has been promoted to the French Ligue 1.

See also  GE: Nuclear branch workers protest against job cuts

You May Also Like

Pour sa première venue en France, l'UFC, la plus prestigieuse organisation de MMA au monde, propose notamment un combat avec Ciryl Gane (à droite), porte-étendard de la discipline dans l'Hexagone. (Illustration)

UFC Paris was broadcast unencrypted on the L’Équipe channel

Endress + Hauser helps monitor water quality for aquaculture

Endress + Hauser helps monitor water quality for aquaculture

One All Sports is un-American according to the US ambassador

One All Sports is un-American according to the US ambassador

Weah under pressure from US charges against officials - La Libre Afrique

Weah under pressure from US charges against officials – La Libre Afrique

Artificial intelligence tracking undeclared swimming pools brings tax authorities 10 million euros.

Artificial intelligence tracking undeclared swimming pools brings tax authorities 10 million euros.

Due to the drought, rafting companies are facing an unprecedented situation

Due to the drought, rafting companies are facing an unprecedented situation

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.