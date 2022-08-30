Iliad/Free campaigns to accelerate the end of copper to save electricity

“It is energy foolish to have two telecom networks in parallel, one on fiber optic and the other on copper.“, team boss Thomas Reynaud managed.

Thomas Reynaud, chairman of the Iliad/Free Group, appealed on Tuesday to speed up the timetable for closing the copper network in telecommunications and contribute to the electricity savings requested by the government. “It is energy foolish to have two telecom networks in parallel, one on fiber optic and the other on copper.Thomas Reynaud told reporters as he presented the group’s half-year results. “In areas where fiber is deployed“, for example, in large metropolitan areas,”We need to accelerate copper closure“, he added.

In February, Orange presented its plan to close the historic copper network, which should be fully completed by 2030. Group until 2025 “”to prepare» Closure of the network, in particular, tests carried out at the municipal level, then a phase of technical closure of the historical network between 2026 and 2030, with the start of its marketing shutdown.

Reduction in electricity consumption

This plan”Not ambitious enough“You need a plan”Directly carried out by public authorities“, assessed Thomas Reynaud. Digital Minister Jean-Noel Parrot spoke on Monday about a “product.National road map“a”Digital green», Thomas Reynaud noted that Frei has been working on reducing electricity consumption for some time. “We have done a lot of work on the energy efficiency of the boxes“And,”For example, for one year, we decided to turn off certain frequency bands at nightOn the mobile network, he said.

The four telecom operators together represent less than 1% of national electricity consumption. Iliad/Free will take new measures in response to the government’s call: restrictions on heating or flashing signs, an awareness campaign for subscribers who can, for example, disconnect their Wi-Fi at night…

The group also supports a government bill on the acceleration of renewable energies, Thomas Reynaud said. “A couple of times recently we have had two beautiful renewable energy projects“, he regretted not getting the necessary approvals.

