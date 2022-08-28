Home Economy The most popular password manager… has been attacked by hackers

The most popular password manager… has been attacked by hackers

Aug 28, 2022 0 Comments
The most popular password manager... has been attacked by hackers

It’s a nice ironic situation, but arguably too predictable. LastPass, the most popular password manager on the planet with 33 million users, has been targeted by hackers. It shows that even companies managing highly sensitive systems can be vulnerable to cyber attacks.

read more: In turn, hackers operating in Switzerland were hacked

LastPass, for the uninitiated, allows you to manage all of a person’s passwords not only on their phone, but also on their computer, thus managing multiple devices including their loved ones. A Super Password protects this digital security, and all Netflix, Google or Microsoft account passwords are kept safe. It’s a bit like when your web browser stores your passwords online, but LastPass is much more powerful and flexible. For example, LastPass, which has a free version and paid subscriptions, faces stiff competition from 1Password or NordPass.

We suspected that hackers would be tempted to attack such prey. That’s what they did. A week ago, LastPass acknowledged that it had experienced a “recent security incident” where someone outside the company was able to access parts of this source code and “certain LastPass proprietary information.”

read more: When a major IT security firm in Geneva was hacked

A preliminary concern, the company confirms, is that the attack did not directly or indirectly compromise users’ Super passwords, nor ask them to change them. LastPass does not keep these best passwords. So, don’t panic, but we should be careful in the future communications of this American company, which has already experienced security incidents in the past. It is better to further protect its super central password with a double authentication system. This advice applies to all possible accounts outside of the LastPass universe.

See also  Amazon Australia's 'Prime Day' live as retailers change about online shopping boom

Previous column: This is how TikTok, Instagram and Facebook spy on us

You May Also Like

Tasmanian tiger: Why scientists want to "resurrect" extinct mammal

Tasmanian tiger: Why scientists want to “resurrect” extinct mammal

Mac and Chez Murray's American franchise is coming to France

Mac and Chez Murray’s American franchise is coming to France

Resident evil saison 2 netflix

Resident Evil Season 2: Netflix has decided to cancel its original production

United Church of Australia urges staff to stop using Uber

United Church of Australia urges staff to stop using Uber

Xiaomi pourrait retirer le chargeur de tous ses Redmi Note

Xiaomi may remove the charger from all its Redmi notes

The return of central bankers will be marked by a fight against inflation

The return of central bankers will be marked by a fight against inflation

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

"Alcohol evangelist. Devoted twitter guru. Lifelong coffee expert. Music nerd."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.