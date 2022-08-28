Home Economy Tasmanian tiger: Why scientists want to “resurrect” extinct mammal

Aug 28, 2022 0 Comments
photo credit, Good pictures

image caption,

A picture of a Tasmanian tiger at Australia’s Hobart Zoo in the past.

Australian and American researchers have embarked on a multi-million dollar project to revive the thylacine (Thylacinus cynocephalus), also known as the Tasmanian tiger or Tasmanian wolf.

The last known specimen of this carnivorous marsupial species died in the 1930s.

The team behind the project says it can be regenerated using stem cells and gene editing technology.

However, other experts are skeptical and suggest that extinction is just science fiction.

