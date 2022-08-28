Home Technology Do not insert a mysteriously received USB key into the mailbox!

Do not insert a mysteriously received USB key into the mailbox!

Aug 28, 2022 0 Comments
Do not insert a mysteriously received USB key into the mailbox!

Beware of USB keys that magically end up in your mailboxes! In the US, police are warning residents not to insert these mysterious keys into their computers.

The US police did not say whether they knew of the “mailmen” planting these infected USB keys in the Microsoft Office Professional Plus box in mailboxes. US company Microsoft, for its part, has launched an internal investigation into the matter. However, these keys are dangerous, and residents are asked to avoid plugging these devices into their computers or other devices.

The police, who did not specify the nature of the malware contained in these keys, noted that once inserted into a computer, the key does not initiate the installation of Office, but displays. A popup with virus detected And asks the user to call a fake after-sales service number that remotely accesses their computer!

When you receive these types of products in your mailbox, who doesn’t want to know what’s inside? For the health of his computer and wallet, it’s better to curb his thirst for curiosity.

Be careful, USB keys are not your friends

Malicious programs can actually be found in these products, which make it possible to control computers behind users’ backs or steal valuable confidential information – electronic letters, but also bank card numbers and other data.

USB keys are vectors of infection, and this is actually not the first. But they are distributed in this way, which is already very original. This is not a reason to jump on it: USB keys of unknown or suspicious origin should be erased without further ado.

See also  No matter what course you take at BTech, you can now get the software

You May Also Like

Facebook has reached a tentative settlement in the case

Facebook has reached a tentative settlement in the case

DuckDuckGo launches an email service that removes trackers from your emails

DuckDuckGo launches an email service that removes trackers from your emails

Scam on Instagram: Beware of this new scam that will give you a certificate

Scam on Instagram: Beware of this new scam that will give you a certificate

Ryzen 7000X3D is up to 30% more efficient than Ryzen 7000.

Ryzen 7000X3D is up to 30% more efficient than Ryzen 7000.

The James Webb Telescope detects CO2 in an exoplanet's atmosphere for the first time

The James Webb Telescope detects CO2 in an exoplanet’s atmosphere for the first time

Washington warns that any Russian attempt to hijack Ukrainian nuclear power is unacceptable

Washington warns that any Russian attempt to hijack Ukrainian nuclear power is unacceptable

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.