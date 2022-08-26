Washington warns that any Russian attempt to hijack Ukrainian nuclear power is unacceptable

11:59 am: Clement Peon calls for “light” on allegations against TotalEnergies

Transport Minister Clement Bion on Thursday called for Total Energies to “make light” of allegations that gas produced by one of its joint ventures was used for Russian fighter jets.

“This is a very serious matter, therefore it is necessary to verify that there is no obstruction, voluntary or involuntary, or any abuse of a French company or other generating capacity,” declared the minister. France 2.

According to the newspaper the worldThis is based on several documents and an investigation by the NGO Global Witness, which shows that the Russian gas field Termokarstovoie, operated by the company Terneftegaz – 49% jointly owned by the French group with the Russian Novatek (51%) -, delivered gas condensate to a refinery near Omsk, which was converted into fuel, then It was sent to fuel Russian planes involved in the conflict in Ukraine until at least July.

“No, TotalEnergies does not produce kerosene for the Russian military,” the group responded in a press release on Wednesday, denying “all baseless allegations made in this article” and condemning “errors, shortcuts and misrepresentations.”