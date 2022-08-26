Ryzen 7000X3D is up to 30% more efficient than Ryzen 7000.

AMD is reportedly planning to introduce such processors in the first half of 2023.

As you may have noticed, the Ryzen 7000 benchmark results published so far only concern “classic” processors, not tasting 3D V-Cache technology; The Ryzen 7 5800X3D It should retain its uniqueness for some time yet. According to Tom Moore’s Law Is Dead, AMD plans to release Gen 4 chips with additional L3 cache, but only in the first half of 2023.

Credit: MLID

According to him, the company would have shaken up its schedule a bit to counter the Raptor Lake attack. In fact, For example the results in Cinebench R23 give a slight advantage to the 13th generation cores. Of course, these scores remain an engineering model with very basic software support; To measure the true performance of the new generations, it is necessary to wait for independent tests with successful software support and under standardized conditions. However, the Ryzen 7000s with 3D V-Cache will provide better performance. According to the author of the YouTube channel, expect about a 30% difference between the classic Gen 4 chips and those with extra L3 cache; There is a 15% difference in games between Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Ryzen 7 5800X.

Second generation L3D cache

Unlike the CCD built on TSMC’s N5 machining process, the L3D cache will still be built on the N6 process. However, AMD engineers have made several improvements, especially in terms of bandwidth and latency, to increase performance. Therefore, Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 processors benefit from the so-called 2nd generation V-Cache.

Let’s see what happens in a few months. already, See you early next week for the presentation of the first series of Ryzen 7000 ; Notes below of course.

Processor hearts / texts frequency Base / Boost PDT Cache (L2+L3) Ryzen 9 7950X 16C/32T 4.5/5.7GHz 170W 80 MB (16+64) Ryzen 9 7900X 12C/24T 4.7/5.6GHz 170W 76 MB (12+64) Ryzen 7 7700X 8C/16T 4.5/5.4GHz 105W 40 MB (8+32) Ryzen5 7600X 6C/12T 4.7/5.3GHz 105W 38 MB (6+32)

