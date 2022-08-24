Home Technology The OnePlus 10T is no Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it still bends

The OnePlus 10T is no Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it still bends

Aug 24, 2022 0 Comments
The OnePlus 10T is no Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it still bends

The latest OnePlus 10T went into the hands of JerryRigEverything. It folds like the Galaxy Z Flip 4…not the expected result.

OnePlus 10T // Source: JerryRigEverything

Samsung has launched two new foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Flip 4 And Galaxy Z Fold 4. But should you wrap up the new traditional smartphones as well? Popular YouTuber Jack from the JerryRigEverything channel recently received this OnePlus 10T. He wanted to repeat what he had done OnePlus 10 Pro. In fact, through its bending test, the OnsPlus smartphone was bent quite easily.

In this test, the youtuber The American simply presses the center of the screen with his two thumbs. The OnePlus 10TWith its plastic case, it finally broke with little resistance.

OnePlus was quick to respond to the dilemma and said in a statement to various English-language media outlets that the OnePlus 10T had otherwise been extensively tested. The device not only met all the requirements, but exceeded them.

8 /10

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus promises, but the damage is done

According to OnePlus, the device has been tested in an automated test which shows that it can withstand up to 45 kilograms of weight while resting on the ends when pressure is applied in the middle. This applies to both front and back.

We have no doubt that OnePlus has passed its own internal tests. But it seems clear that the phone failed the third-party test mentioned earlier in the article. This is not a problem, although resistance tests are always interesting to read.

We invite you to follow us Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.

See also  Israel: Sirens warn of possible missile attack near nuclear reactor

You May Also Like

Clone app attacks continue to claim iPhone victims

Clone app attacks continue to claim iPhone victims

macOS Ventura va donner du fil à retordre aux développeurs d’OpenCore pour les anciens Mac et hackintosh

Work on running macOS Ventura on older Macs is finally moving forward

NASA has released exceptional images of Jupiter taken by the James Webb Telescope

NASA has released exceptional images of Jupiter taken by the James Webb Telescope

Iliad opens the doors to its most eco-friendly data center in Europe

Iliad opens the doors to its most eco-friendly data center in Europe

A French study solves a 60-year-old problem

A French study solves a 60-year-old problem

Mark Zuckerberg gets pissed off with teasing in his head

Mark Zuckerberg gets pissed off with teasing in his head

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.