Cnil takes the file

LE FIGARO INFORMATION – The personal data controller wants to determine whether the social network provided him with false information.

The Key Expressions in the Social Network Twitter Already beyond the borders of the United States. In July, Peter Zatko, former director of IT security for the social network Filed a complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He makes several accusations against the company.Scams», especially its personal data management. According to our information, the National Informatics Commission (CNIL) has just taken cognizance of these allegations.

She explains Picaro That his servicesCurrently studying“Documents.”The elements related to the CNIL need to be analyzed in depth, so at this stage we are not able to confirm or deny the accuracy of the violations. If the allegations are proven correct, the CNIL may carry out inspections leading to a formal notification or a sanction if violations are noted. In case of no violation, the process is closed.