Abandoned and suffering from neurological problems, this puppy is fighting for a normal life

Hugo has a serious neurological problem that prevents him from walking. But thanks to the love of his adoptive family and his determination, he has made impressive progress.

The story of the little one HugoReported by The bright side, a model of determination that everyone can learn from. Born with swimming puppy syndrome, a neurological condition, Hugo His legs were stretched out beside his body and he could not move them. Her foster family offered to help her, and the results are amazing!

Hugo was abandoned due to disability

While the former ownersHugo Finding him unable to walk, they left him in a shelter. Because the puppy did not stay there long Tucker, a foster family, decided to help her. at Tucker, Hugo Not only did he receive all the care possible to help him thrive, but he was surrounded by love and encouragement. This family with children and other dogs was the perfect environment for the puppy to grow up.

A long and difficult rehabilitation

in the beginning, Hugo Its legs could not make the slightest movement. But family Tucker He started several rehabilitation exercises. First there were several assisted swimming sessions. Without body weight to bear, Hugo He got his feet in the water a little better.

© Tucker Farm / YouTube

At home, everyone in the family, including the dogs, encouraged the puppy. Desire to play with others Hugo Push harder and succeed in lifting yourself up a bit.

Following his progress, the family Tucker He began to join his front legs and hind legs together. This kind of Hugo I was able to walk a little. By building muscle and working on neural connections, the puppy gradually regained control of his body.

© Tucker Farm / YouTube

A true miracle!

one day, Hugo Started running for the first time. He wobbled and his movements were unsteady, but he was running. Since that day, the dog has never stopped, and its progress is astounding.

After this big job is accomplished, the foster family must prepare their little guardian for the final adoption. They made a nice video telling the whole storyHugoAnd shared it on a page Facebook Dedicated to.

The dog was eventually adopted, and his new family continues to share news about him Facebook. He is doing great and very happy!