Highlights of Macron’s visit to Algeria on August 25

Emmanuel Macron, in addition to other government officials, is expected to pay an official visit to Algiers on August 25, 2022, led by a large ministerial delegation headed by Europe and Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Golan.

Some Algerian media believe that the visit should ease the tensions experienced by relations between the two countries in 2021, especially since both parties will initially try to restore the warmth of bilateral relations, after the obstacles caused by the attacks of President Macron. Comments on Algeria’s history prompted Algeria to recall its former Paris ambassador, Ander Daoud, for advice.

It was Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune who invited him to his country in a congratulatory letter sent to him on April 25, the day after he was re-elected to a second term as president.

At the 60th anniversary of Algeria’s independence on July 5, Emmanuel Macron responded positively to the invitation of his Algerian partner: “At your invitation, I will be happy to come to Algeria soon to jointly launch this new bilateral agenda built on trust and mutual respect for our sovereignty.

And both the heads of state should take advantage of this opportunity. Grounds for a three-day state visit”.

Suffice it to say, the angry ones will be muted and realpolitik will take over.

It should be noted that the visit will be Macron’s first in Algeria “…after the Debon election in December 2021”.