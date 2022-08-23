2 new ALTRA products launched at UTMB

Today, the Altra brand has become a world benchmark for quality and comfort for many runners, whether beginner or experienced. That’s why the founders of the brand wanted to design shoes that reproduce the natural posture (close to the ground) as much as possible to prevent possible injuries. Light and flexible, they follow the natural movement of the foot with a balanced cushioning concept.

This year, there is Altra A speed/performance limit was introduced with the trail pair Mont Blanc And A couple Road, Vanish Carbon. For this fall, the American company completes the range with a new road model (the Vanish Tempo) and a trail model: Mont Blanc BOA.

Altra expands its performance range with the Mont Blanc BOA

Altra launches His first pair was fitted with the BOA fit system. The result of close collaboration between Altra and BOA, this model is designed for runners who cover many kilometers on steep mountain terrain.

The top is extremely compact and performance-equipped. Make a fit wrap » Equipped with BOA Fit System, the latest innovation developed by BOA Teams. It always guarantees high support and micro-adjustment, reliable and accurate. This system has a significant advantage over conventional laces. It is designed so that dirt does not get trapped between the laces. The BOA version takes a few grams compared to the Classic version (280g vs 317g).

Altra EGOTM MAX foam in the midsole, natural positioning of the foot thanks to the standard Footshape TM fit, and the Vibram® Litebase outsole provides unparalleled comfort, grip and propulsion on all terrains. This Altra Mont Blanc Boa shoe is considered, Designed and manufactured with only the essentials to ensure lightness and breathability Throughout long journeys in the mountains. Inspired by the peaks of the Alps, this trail shoe will revolutionize long distances.

Mont Blanc BOA: €220

Drop: 0mm



Terrain Type: All Trail, Long Distance and Ultra – Weight M/F: 317g / 264g



Cushioning height: 30 mm



Key features: Vibram LiteBase, fast, cushioned and ultra-fast



Rider Weight: Less than 80 kg



Runner Level: Performance

Olympus CHX, a limited edition model

In the case of UTMB, Altra offers A limited edition model: the Olympus CHX. First, the Olympus 5 with it Ultra plush cushioning, Inspired by the world capital of trail running: Chamonix. Featuring unique colors inspired by the iconic trail paradise, this special edition offers all the features we love about the Olympus 5: unmatched comfort, Vibram grip and safety. Olympus 5 is ready to offer adrenaline charged adventures on Chamonix trails.

Olympus CHX: €180

Drop: 0mm



Terrain Type: Trail



Weight: 350g (M) / 295g (W) Midsole: EVA Outsole: Vibram® Megagrip Cushioning: Max.



Cushioning height: 33 mm



Upper: Durable embossed mesh



