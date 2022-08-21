Home World King Mohammed VI asserts “unambiguous” support for Morocco

King Mohammed VI asserts “unambiguous” support for Morocco

Aug 21, 2022 0 Comments
King Mohammed VI asserts "unambiguous" support for Morocco

On Saturday evening King Mohammed VI urged Morocco’s allies to “clarify” and “unequivocally” support their position on the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

“I want to send a clear message to everyone: the Sahara issue is the prism through which Morocco views its international context,” the king declared in a radio-television address during the so-called “Revolution” ceremony. The King and the People”, celebrates a historical episode in the anti-colonial struggle and depicts the relationship between the king and his subjects.

“The scale to measure the integrity of friendship and the effectiveness of the partnerships it establishes is clear and simple,” he underlined.

“As for some traditional or new countries among our partners who have unclear positions on the Sahara issue, we expect them to clarify and reconsider the essence of their position.” , warned the Serifian sovereign.

The latter did not specify which countries his message was specifically aimed at.

But he welcomed the US’s “essentialist” stance – which recognized Western Sahara’s “Morocco” under the presidency of Donald Trump, which was taken up by his successor, Joe Biden.

Mohammed VI also welcomed Spain’s reversal, and to a lesser extent Germany’s, which rallied to the “initiative of autonomy” under Moroccan sovereignty advocated by Rabat to resolve the Western Sahara conflict.

The former Spanish colony, which Morocco and Sahrawi separatists of the Polisario Front have been fighting for decades, is considered a “non-self-governing territory” by the UN.

Morocco controls 80% and supports autonomy under its exclusive sovereignty, while Polisario, backed by Algeria, is calling for a referendum on self-determination.

See also  Vincent Herwood, Pascal Pratt and CNews Complaint of inciting anti-Muslim hatred against the channel

In his speech, which was also devoted at length to the Moroccan diaspora, Mohammed VI called for institutional strengthening of ties between “Moroccans of the world” and their homeland, “including the hundreds of thousands of Moroccan Jews” abroad.

Morocco and Israel resumed diplomatic relations in December 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, a process between the Jewish state and several Arab states backed by Washington.

In return, the Trump administration recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.

About 700,000 Israelis of Moroccan descent often maintain very strong ties to their home country.

You May Also Like

Algeria: Opponents Karim Dabo and Fethy Karez arrested in Bejaia

Algeria: Opponents Karim Dabo and Fethy Karez arrested in Bejaia

Israel attends Arab summit in Morocco - Morocco Local and World News | Jewish News from Morocco, Latest News | Meroko Givish Times, Deshot Meroko Vahvelm | Morocco news

Israel attends Arab summit in Morocco – Morocco Local and World News | Jewish News from Morocco, Latest News | Meroko Givish Times, Deshot Meroko Vahvelm | Morocco news

Survey: Moroccans want democracy and economic growth

Survey: Moroccans want democracy and economic growth

Unlike other Arab countries, Moroccans prefer America to China

Unlike other Arab countries, Moroccans prefer America to China

Mummified corpses in Nigeria: Police find 20 corpses at suspicious shrine

Mummified corpses in Nigeria: Police find 20 corpses at suspicious shrine

Zelensky : La Türkiye a joué un rôle principal pour surmonter la crise alimentaire mondiale

Türkiye has played an important role in overcoming the global food crisis

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.