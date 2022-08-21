Home Science Astronomy. A “strange phenomenon” was visible in the Côte-d’Or sky on Saturday evening: it was the Starlink satellites

Astronomy. A “strange phenomenon” was visible in the Côte-d’Or sky on Saturday evening: it was the Starlink satellites

Aug 21, 2022 0 Comments
Astronomy. A "strange phenomenon" was visible in the Côte-d'Or sky on Saturday evening: it was the Starlink satellites

We saw it in the sky at Longeault. Do you know what this is? » We got the first message from Camille at 9:49pm on Saturday. Then Donovan in Seine-Jean-de-Lasne, Constantin in Arcelaut, Cédric in Pichang and others contacted us about twenty minutes apart via social networks or email.

A train of satellites

The reason for these messages is a “light phenomenon”, such as “a long road”, “a train” or “a bright evening”. A description that immediately echoes one word in the head of any amateur in astronomy or sky watching: Starlink. Satellites from Elon Musk’s California company Space-X will allow satellite Internet access around the world. And it has already produced the same surprise on several occasions in recent years.

A quick cycle Heavens Above website, specialized in data on astronomical phenomena and passages of satellites, allowed us to confirm this theory. Indeed, several wagons of these famously bright satellites followed each other all Saturday evening above the Côte-d’Or.

Another proof that this phenomenon is especially visible on Saturday evenings, The tag “Starlink” was also top trending on Twitter With lots of photos and videos.

See also  Duck-built dinosaurs have crossed the ocean to go to Africa

You May Also Like

Une célèbre image de la Terre et de ses océans prise par les astronautes d'Apollo 17. © Nasa

A new study suggests that the water in the oceans comes from asteroids

quark charm proton

The study confirms that the proton has an intrinsic charm quark

With drought, the Spanish Stonehenge emerges from the water

With drought, the Spanish Stonehenge emerges from the water

Against burnout, rethink your relationship to work

Against burnout, rethink your relationship to work

A new method was invented to destroy "eternal pollutants".

A new method was invented to destroy “eternal pollutants”.

Vue d'artiste de la sonde Hayabusa-2 lors de sa deuxième tentative de prise d'échantillons en juillet 2019, près d'un cratère artificiel formé sur l'astéroïde Ryugu en avril. © Akihiro Ikeshit, Jaxa

Asteroid Ryugu is made of dust older than the Sun!

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.