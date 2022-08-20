Tech workers’ major concern over wave of layoffs

Decryption – After two years of growth due to the pandemic, it’s time for digital companies to cut costs.

In the hallway Meta (Facebook’s parent company), employees are shaking. Silicon Valley stars who have lived the golden life for years are now dreading waking up one morning to a layoff email in their inbox. Since the release of disappointing results at the end of July, their boss Mark Zuckerberg has made no secret of his intentions: faced with an imminent recession and a slowdown in demand for his services since the “return to normal life”. Underperformers may be fired sooner. After years of ridiculous growth, tech giants like Meta are now rethinking their priorities.

In a macroeconomic environment marked by geopolitical instability and a sudden tightening of monetary policies to combat inflammation, it’s time for tech companies to cut costs. The frenetic hiring pace over the last two years…