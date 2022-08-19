The new update improves the quality of your photos

Nothing started deploying Nothing OS 1.1.3 on August 17th. This new update includes several improvements that make it possible to improve the quality of photos, especially those taken with the Nothing Phone (1).

Small in size – only 64.33 MB – but big in what it brings Telephone (1). Nothing OS update 1.1.3 is used to slightly improve the performance of Nothing’s first smartphone, fix some of its bugs and above all improve the photography experience it offers. At least that’s what the brand promises in its launch notes, with a full menu of various improvements and changes.

First we note that this new update should significantly improve the picture experience on the Nothing Phone (1). The clarity of shots taken with the front-facing sensor has been significantly improved, but we also know that processing times for photos and videos taken in night mode and HDR settings have been improved.

Improvements in every way with Nothing OS 1.1.3

Nothing claims better color balance for photos taken with the ultra-wide-angle module, as well as reduced noise on the main sensor, and increased sharpness when using zoom. Nothing OS can now alert you if your sensors are dirty so you can clean them.

Beyond Photo, Nothing OS improves the interface dedicated to verifying fingerprints in third-party apps and now offers support for the function. Adaptive battery From Google to improve performance and battery life by learning from user usage.

As for bug fixes, this new update will fix some issues with it Stuttering Spotted on Twitter and again on the Google Play Store. We finally found that the link sharing issue was resolved, as was the bug that caused the lock screen to crash when you clicked on a notification.

Note that Nothing’s software tracking has been flawless so far Regular updates and brings many improvements and corrections. Let’s hope the manufacturer continues on this path, because at the moment it’s a great asset to be credited with the Nothing Phone (1).

