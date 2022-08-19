Home World The great Fernand Metz

Aug 19, 2022 0 Comments
Big Fernand

Therefore, the Big Fernand brand welcomes you with its prix fixe menu, its restaurant opening in the Moselle Lorraine region, at the following address… So welcome to Machines and Machines.

Big Fernand Metz Restaurant

  • There are currently no restaurants in your city. Awaiting address confirmation. So be patient.

Several media linked the information that the French brand Big Fernand will open a new restaurant in the city of Metz. However this information is awaiting official confirmation from the parent company in France.

Therefore, the official opening date is currently unknown for Machines and Machines. This is despite persistent rumors of an opening maintained by the brand. So, the rumor started from 2019. This is repeated on social media.

There is currently no point of sale in this geographic area. Never was.

The à la carte menu offerings and restaurant prices in this city are similar to those in other restaurants in France, including Moselle Lorraine. Find the valid menu at this restaurant by visiting the page Big Fernand.

The great Fernand France

Opening Big Fernand Metz

Leave a comment below this page to show your interest in opening a restaurant of the brand in your city. By showing your interest, you encourage the brand to open a restaurant in your city. Finally, your opinion matters!

