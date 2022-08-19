Mummified corpses in Nigeria: Police find 20 corpses at suspicious shrine

3 hours before

Chris Evokor BBC News, Abuja

photo credit, AFP image caption, Police have arrested 3 people in connection with the mummified bodies.

Police have arrested three people after 20 mummified bodies were found near the town of Benin in Edo State, southern Nigeria.

Bodies were found in a building believed to have been used as a voodoo practice.

Police spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor told the BBC that the bodies of 15 men, three women and two children had been found.

It is not known exactly how long they were there.

He adds that armed police and local vigilantes raided the building outside the city following a complaint.

Police suspect that the bodies were brought from a mortuary as they still had identification marks.

Mr Nwabuzor said the suspect who was arrested at the site where the bodies were found, the owner of the place – who is now on the run – was a former hospital worker.

The discovery has shocked the country and locals say they are horrified.