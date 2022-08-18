WFP gets $9 million to boost food security – Agence Africa

The World Food Program (WFP) announced this Wednesday, August 17, that it has received two donations valued at nine million dollars for the fight against food insecurity in South Sudan.

“The fund will support WFP’s emergency programs with a special focus on vulnerable individuals or groups in crisis-affected areas and refugees and displaced populations,” the organization said in a statement.

The World Food Program said the two donations “will serve more than 7.74 million severely food insecure people, including 1.3 million children and 683,000 pregnant or lactating women who are expected to experience malnutrition this year.” According to WFP, this aid will support 300,000 people by 2022.

It should be noted that the first donation worth three million dollars is to be used to purchase 1,500 tons of rice for the benefit of 41,500 people facing severe food shortages. A second donation of $6 million will help the organization buy grains, oil and pulses to distribute to about 234,000 people later this year.