Home Technology Update… Beta program for Android 12, Mercedes EQS even more autonomy and Google Home

Update… Beta program for Android 12, Mercedes EQS even more autonomy and Google Home

Aug 18, 2022 0 Comments
Update... Beta program for Android 12, Mercedes EQS even more autonomy and Google Home

Don’t have time to catch up on yesterday’s news? Marked on Wednesday August 17: Google explains Pixel’s update to Android 12, Probus unveils autonomous version of Mercedes EQS and seeks beta testers for Google Home. Remember not to miss any message Subscribe to the Frandroid newsletter.

Android 12 instead of Android 13, Google explains that this is not a mistake

When Google started rolling out Android 13 to its Pixels, some users were surprised to find that their Google Pixel was going to be updated to… Android 12 on Android 12. Google confirmed to us that this is not a bug., even if the coincidence seems ugly. In fact, it’s an update to a more advanced version of Android that brings its share of fixes. The update to Android 13 will roll out gradually over the coming weeks.

Brabus Mercedes increases the EQS’s already tremendous autonomy

German car tuner Brabus, specializing in Smart and Mercedes vehicles, is a An upgraded version of the already impressive Mercedes EQS. This version makes it possible to gain 7% autonomy in aerodynamics. To do this, Brabus lowered the vehicle front and rear and integrated new spoilers, a new spoiler and closed edges.

Google Home: You can participate in its redesign, but under certain conditions

Like many tech companies, Google is constantly looking for beta testers to evaluate its new products. This time, This is the mode of the Google Home app undergo a trial program. But unlike classic testing, where A/B testing is done randomly, Google is now looking for volunteer testers to join its Google Nest Trusted Tester program. Testers must not only sign a non-disclosure agreement, but also have one or more Nest products in their possession.

See also  You can "erase" the memory on Xiaomi smartphones by entering a short code

We invite you to follow us Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.

Here you can find news from previous days Expresso

You May Also Like

Veolia is reviewing its internal procedures after releasing thousands of contact details

Veolia is reviewing its internal procedures after releasing thousands of contact details

Tesla took heat in Germany with its Autopilot

Tesla took heat in Germany with its Autopilot

youtubeur fabrique exosquelette rendre pattes serpent

A YouTuber Builds an Exoskeleton to “Give Snakes Their Legs Back”

How Samsung makes sure as many apps as possible fit into folders

How Samsung makes sure as many apps as possible fit into folders

He doesn't clear the airtags of the stuff he steals fast enough

He doesn’t clear the airtags of the stuff he steals fast enough

Dual authentication is not the ultimate guarantee of security

Dual authentication is not the ultimate guarantee of security

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.