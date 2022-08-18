Update... Beta program for Android 12, Mercedes EQS even more autonomy and Google Home

Don’t have time to catch up on yesterday’s news? Marked on Wednesday August 17: Google explains Pixel’s update to Android 12, Probus unveils autonomous version of Mercedes EQS and seeks beta testers for Google Home. Remember not to miss any message Subscribe to the Frandroid newsletter.

Android 12 instead of Android 13, Google explains that this is not a mistake

When Google started rolling out Android 13 to its Pixels, some users were surprised to find that their Google Pixel was going to be updated to… Android 12 on Android 12. Google confirmed to us that this is not a bug., even if the coincidence seems ugly. In fact, it’s an update to a more advanced version of Android that brings its share of fixes. The update to Android 13 will roll out gradually over the coming weeks.

Brabus Mercedes increases the EQS’s already tremendous autonomy

German car tuner Brabus, specializing in Smart and Mercedes vehicles, is a An upgraded version of the already impressive Mercedes EQS. This version makes it possible to gain 7% autonomy in aerodynamics. To do this, Brabus lowered the vehicle front and rear and integrated new spoilers, a new spoiler and closed edges.

Google Home: You can participate in its redesign, but under certain conditions

Like many tech companies, Google is constantly looking for beta testers to evaluate its new products. This time, This is the mode of the Google Home app undergo a trial program. But unlike classic testing, where A/B testing is done randomly, Google is now looking for volunteer testers to join its Google Nest Trusted Tester program. Testers must not only sign a non-disclosure agreement, but also have one or more Nest products in their possession.

