Robots: From Vacuum Cleaners to Mowers | Pres

There is still no humanoid robot capable of doing all the household chores efficiently. However, many smart devices can come in handy when it comes to cleaning the house. Check out what’s on offer here and elsewhere.

Véronique Larocque

Pres

Very clean floors

Photo courtesy of iRobot Brava Jet

Airobot, maker of the Roomba robot, launched the Brava Jet a few years ago. After the vacuum cleaner, the American company proposes to put aside mops thanks to this robot. Brent Hild of iRobot promises that their two flagship products will continue to evolve over the next few years.

The Braava jet m6 costs $599.99. The Roomba j7+ retails for $999.99.

See more clearly

Photo courtesy of ECOVACS Ecovacs Winbot

Homeowners with large windows may be tempted to purchase the Ecovacs Winbot. According to videos provided by the Chinese company, once placed on the glass, the robot cleans it autonomously. This product is currently unavailable in Canada. However, there is another line of Ecovacs products in the country, Deebot. Both a vacuum and a mop, the latest version of this robot cleans itself.

The Deebot X1 OMNI lists at $1999.99. The Deebot X1 Plus, meanwhile, retails for $1499.99. For its part, Winbot is not offered in Canada.

to the bowl

Photo courtesy of Alton Robotech Alton Robotech’s Giddle robot

Cleaning the toilet bowl is definitely a task that many people do not enjoy. At least that’s what Alton Robotech thought, finding a robot to do it for them. Once attached to the toilet, the brush-equipped device scrubs the inside of the bowl. The company claims that it will fit different sized toilets.

The Kitel Robot costs $498.27.

Have your own assistant

Photo courtesy of Colin Hughes, Amazon Amazon’s Astro Robot

Astro is not a cleaning robot. However, it is included in this list because it is intended to make everyday life at home easier. Starting in fall 2021, US Amazon customers who receive an invitation can get this smart robot with a little something to love. Let’s admit his big eyes give him a friendly air. Thanks to Astro, you can monitor your home at all times. When you’re out and about, you can ask the robot to explore different rooms in the house. Astro can carry things, send messages to other resident members, make calls and play music.

Astro is not available in Canada.

Other bots

Photo courtesy of Husqvarna One of Husqvarna’s robotic mowers

Among the various innovations on sale here and elsewhere are a robot that can fold clothes and another that mows the lawn. But besides these intelligent robots, the machines that have surrounded us for years have also been robots, recalls Glen Perseth, assistant professor in the Department of Computer Science and Operations Research at the University of Montreal. “People don’t see it, but the dishwasher is a robot,” he recalls.