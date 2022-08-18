Home Economy For abortions, Google Maps will take you to a pro-life facility

Aug 18, 2022 0 Comments
During the research, the Google Mapping service recommended abortion centers to women seeking to continue fertility.

When it comes to abortion, the king of research loses luster. Google Maps invites pregnant women seeking abortions to ‘fake clinics’ Beyond not providing abortions, these centers have proven to be pro-life institutions.

These places are non-medical institutions called “crisis pregnancy center” (CPC) – which translates to “pregnancy emergency center”. Mostly religious, they don’t perform abortions and, specifically, don’t refer people to clinics that do. Ars-Technica. Their role is the opposite, with women advocating to continue their pregnancy at all costs.

Nine times out of ten the results are wrong

Discovered in 2018 itself, the problem is well identified. But with the US Supreme Court striking down the right to an abortion, the misdirection of Google’s mapping service takes on particular significance.

Since the decision, ten states have made abortion illegal, and four have limited the legal term for termination of pregnancy. After all, some states — like Texas — can prosecute people who helped women seek abortions. Creating a sense of isolation, abortionists often turn to Google to guide them to a center that performs the surgery.

Bloomberg Media Google returns nine “wrong companies” out of the top ten results displayed (such is the case in Mississippi). The US site counted thirteen states where half of the top ten search engine results pointed to a non-abortion center.

With false images and facility descriptions, these pro-life facilities are identified as abortion facilities. Also, their websites do everything to hide their true intentions.

A political dimension

As a spokesperson told Bloomberg, Google itself is taking on the issue. The company strives to provide relevant and accurate results to its users. Through its rules, the search engine tries to eliminate companies that present themselves under a false identity. It has yet to be reported or discovered.

Henceforth, the topic takes on a political dimension. Shortly after abortion was repealed, Democratic lawmakers It urged Google to provide accurate results to abortion seekers.

But next month, these Republican lawyers who pressured the company. They asked that there should be no discrimination against emergency pregnancy centers in search engine results. Pro-lifers, supported by many Republicans, ensure good references.

Caught in the crosshairs, Google has so far been compromising with women who want abortions. The company announced on July 1 that all data related to family planning visits will be deleted. At the same time, special monitoring has been put in place on YouTube (which is owned by Google) to remove any content that spreads false information about abortion or presents dangerous methods of performing the surgery.

