Asteroid Ryugu is made of dust older than the Sun!

[EN VIDÉO] These are all known asteroids in our solar system See how many there are: Here are all the asteroids identified by astronomers since the first discovery in 1801. The number of inventions has actually increased since the end of the 20th century.

In 1950, Erwin SchrödingerOne of the founders Quantum MechanicsBoth have worked to clarify the nature and origin of life matter in a form Cosmology The relativist explained in one of his four public lectures entitled ” Science as a component of humanities ” That ” Isolated knowledge acquired by a group of experts in a narrow field has no value; It has value only in the aggregate that unites all other knowledge, and in this aggregate, only insofar as it actually contributes to answering the question: Who are we? “.

We are literally searching for our roots and our cosmic identity with space missions like the Japanese probe. Hayabusa-2It was going aroundAsteroid (162173) Ryuu From June 2018 to November 2019. He took samples from there What arrived on Earth is still being studied.

Presentation of the Hayabusa 2 mission. Click on the white rectangle in the lower right for a more accurate French translation. English subtitles should appear later. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then “Subtitles” and finally “Auto Translate”. Select “French”. © DLR

So they come from asteroids belonging to the Apollo asteroid family NEOs, and it is even dangerous. It was discovered in 1999, and it soon became clear that it belonged to the C-type asteroids, similar to the carbonaceous chondrite meteorites known on Earth.

Therefore, their chemical composition is close to its substance the cloud In a place full of molecules and dust The Solar System Aged without light and volatile components like ice cream. So it was a goal to understand the origin of the planets and the origin of the planets the sun Hence the appearance biosphere And the noosphere, so Hayabusa-2 has given us a lot more Asteroid (162173) Close-ups of Ryugu.

We can believe this from the published notification via Article by an international team of researchers led by Jens Barosch and Larry Nidler Carnegie Institution for Science Published in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Members of the team found that the samples brought back by Hayabusa-2 contained nothing less than presolar grains.

The key to the rotation of the stars in the Milky Way

By this we mean objects Solid Condensed into grains, not Protoplanetary disk of gas Dust was in the process of cooling around the young Sun, approximately 4.5 to 4.6 billion years ago, but before the Sun was born. Atmospheres ConstellationStars From before him they were expelled at the end of their lives, and then they found themselves in the interstellar medium. Nebula Protosolar origin of the solar system.

Remember that there is an actual star cycle milky way It forms chemically with increasing saturation of the interstellar medium in heavy elements. In this medium, molecular and dusty clouds, dense and cold, collapse under gravity and destabilize under an impact. PressureEven if they are thick waves in our hands Galaxy Or due to the shock wave of a supernova explosion.

As the clouds collapse, they give rise to nurseries of stars, some of which form very quickly by exploding as supernovae, injecting new heavy elements into the cloud where star formation continues. The explosion of one of these stars is believed to have been dubbed coatingcausedDecline The protosolar cloud from which our Sun was born. Normally, stars return the material that formed them to the interstellar medium at the end of their lives, but with new elements, the environment in which new stars are born for the same reasons.

This is what Jens Barosh, among the things discovered in the Ryugu samples, said, ” Different types of presolar grains come from different types of stars and stellar processes, which we can identify from their isotopic signatures. The possibility of detecting and analyzing these grains in the laboratory will help to understand the phenomena Astrophysics It shaped our solar system and other cosmic objects “.

Cosmochemists can actually, with sophisticated microanalytical instruments, measure the abundance of various isotopic nuclei of an element that differ in their abundance. Neutrons And compare them with those measured in carbonaceous chondrites that collided with Earth.

In this case, again from a press release Carnegie Institution for ScienceLarry Nidler explains that ” The compositions and abundances of presolar grains we found in the Ryuku samples are similar to those we previously found in carbonaceous chondrites. This provides a complete picture of our Solar System’s formation processes that can inform future experiments and models of Hayabusa2 and other asteroids. “.

See also The world is spinning faster than usual! This is what it means In this video, Philip Heck talks about his research on presolar grains, minerals that formed before our solar system was born. ” Science at FMNH » A podcast and video series exploring behind-the-scenes science, collections and research Field Museum From Chicago. Click on the white rectangle in the lower right for a more accurate French translation. English subtitles should appear later. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then “Subtitles” and finally “Auto Translate”. Select “French”. © Field Museum

