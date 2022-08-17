Ripple (XRP): Best Crypto Company?

Earlier this month, US business magazine Fortune listed Ripple as one of the best places to work. The American blockchain company is ranked 34the Among the top 100 medium jobs. Recently, another press voiced Ripple (XRP) as the best crypto company.

Inc. According to the magazine, Ripple is growing rapidly

According to A tweet From Watcher.Guru on August 16, “Inc. of America’s 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. Added ripple to the list“. There is ripple 2456e Place in the list American Monthly Inc. Thanks to its growth rate. According to the magazine, this ratio has risen to 236% in the past year. It should be noted that Ripple (XRP) occupied 123e Place on this list in 2020.

Here: #ripple Inc. is one of the fastest growing private companies in the United States. 5000 has been included in the list. —Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) August 16, 2022

BlockFi tops the list America’s 5,000 Fastest Growing Private Companies Inc. According to, the cryptocurrency lender has seen a growth of 245,616% in the last year. You should know that BlockFi has been part of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange since June. Bought for $25 million.

Additionally, SnapNurse is the second fastest growing private company. It is a healthcare recruitment company. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, it registered a growth of 146,319%.

Healthcare services company eTrueNorth is third on the list. In addition, snacks maker HighKey took the fourth spot. As for the fifth place, it is occupied by Livinggood Daily, a brand for health and well-being. The company is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

In early August, Ripple (XRP) 34 was approvede Fortune magazine’s best mid-sized workplace. Now it’s Inc. magazine Class 2456e Fastest growing private company in America.

Get a roundup of news from the world of cryptocurrencies by subscribing to our new daily and weekly newsletter service so you never miss the essential Cointribune!