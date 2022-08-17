How Samsung makes sure as many apps as possible fit into folders

Samsung has added its new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 to the Remote Test Lab platform. The service allows developers to test their apps remotely and in real-world conditions on the latest generation of foldable smartphones from the Korean manufacturer.

With its Remote Test Lab service (RTL for short), Samsung Thanks to Samsung Galaxy devices connected to the cloud, it allows developers to test, evaluate performance and, if necessary, fix errors in their applications. More effective than simple emulation, this platform enables Galaxy Production to refine and test an application in real-world conditions, without having to hand it.

This week we learn that Samsung has integrated two new smartphones on its RTL platform Galaxy Z Flip 4 And Z Fold 4, presented last week. Good news for developers who want to measure the behavior of their apps on special screen ratios of, for example, two-fold mobiles.

Free service, but with some limitations

Access to the Remote Test Lab platform is free. He recalled XDA Developers, it only requires a good Internet connection, a free Samsung Developers account, and the installation of Java Runtime Environment 7 or higher with Java Web Start. Samsung also offers 20 credits per user per day. These 20 credits correspond to 5 hours of daily use of the service.

However, there are limitations. While you can take remote screenshots, test automation scripts, test different languages ​​on the target device, or even share the screen with your colleague to work in pairs, the RTL platform doesn’t support additional devices or support calling or texting. To do this, developers need to work locally.

Anyway, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are available in remote test labs located in Brazil, South Korea, Poland, Russia and the United Kingdom. Of course, these sites can be accessed remotely from wherever you are.

