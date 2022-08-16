The final version of Android 13 is available for Pixels

Android 13 Now available in its standard version for compatible Pixel smartphones (from Pixel 4 onwards). Google promise A deployment Later this year Smartphones include Galaxy (Samsung), Asus, HMD (Nokia brand), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, Xiaomi and more.

Unlike Android 12, this one Big facelift, the innovations of this new version are mainly under the hood. There’s no harm in consolidating existing ones to improve stability!

Some new features are still visible, such as Material U customization: third-party apps now adapt to the user’s interface choices (if developers have made the effort to optimize their apps). In the same way, an application can be assigned a specific language. The audio player on the lock screen is more visible with the cover display taking up all the space below the controls.

New privacy settings are emerging that allow you to share only certain photos or videos, rather than an entire photo library. Enables spatial audio with head movement tracking for Android 13 compatible earphones and headsets, and Bluetooth LE accepts audio.

Android 13 also improves support for tablets, allowing users to see all their apps at a glance and drag-and-drop on the multitasking screen. The system better detects the palms of the hands and the stylus to avoid touching “accidents”.