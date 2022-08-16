Rains in Niger: 32 dead and more than 65,000 affected since June

#In other countries : Heavy rains in Niger since June have killed 32 people and displaced more than 66,000, officials in the usually extremely dry country said on Thursday.

As of August 14, a total of 32 people have died, including 17 when their houses collapsed and 15 drowned, with 66,781 victims and at least 44 injured, according to figures from the Civil Protection Services. AFP was told.

An earlier official report on August 4 had declared 24 dead and more than 50,000 affected.

The most affected areas are Jinder (Central East), Tifa (South-East) and Tillaberi (South-West). The capital, Niamey, which is usually the most affected by rain and floods, has been spared for now.

In the affected areas, the rains destroyed or damaged more than 7,000 houses and collapsed classrooms, health centres, grain stores and shops.

Despite the short duration of three to four months – between June and August or September – the rainy season has become deadly in recent years, including in the northern desert regions.

In 2021, the heavy rains killed at least 70 people and killed more than 200,000, according to officials and the UN.

Poor harvests due to drought are the norm in this poor country with a very dry climate.

“On average, Niger loses 40 billion FCFA (about 60 million euros)” every year “because of floods and droughts,” according to Lawan Magaki, the Nigerian minister of humanitarian action in charge of managing disasters.