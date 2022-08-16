Pfizer’s CEO… tests positive for Covid-19

Hesperus UK

Albert Borla, CEO of Pfizer, one of the largest manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a press release issued on Monday, the US company noted that Bourla, who was isolated, had mild symptoms and was being treated with the Paxlovid pill from Pfizer.

Bourla received four injections of Comirnaty, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the New York drugmaker with BioEntech, the same source said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 128 million people in the United States have received Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine.

Scientists cited by the Associated Press say the vaccine still offers strong protection against hospital-acquired and serious illness, although the evolution of the virus has made it more difficult for vaccines to prevent all forms of disease.

Ffizer and another vaccine maker, Moderna, are updating their vaccines to provide protection against new versions of the virus in preparation for a fall recall campaign.