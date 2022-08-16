Home World Pfizer’s CEO… tests positive for Covid-19

Pfizer’s CEO… tests positive for Covid-19

Aug 16, 2022 0 Comments
Le PDG de Pfizer... testé positif au Covid-19

Hesperus UKTuesday 16 August 2022 – 04:11

Albert Borla, CEO of Pfizer, one of the largest manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a press release issued on Monday, the US company noted that Bourla, who was isolated, had mild symptoms and was being treated with the Paxlovid pill from Pfizer.

Bourla received four injections of Comirnaty, a Covid-19 vaccine developed by the New York drugmaker with BioEntech, the same source said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 128 million people in the United States have received Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine.

Scientists cited by the Associated Press say the vaccine still offers strong protection against hospital-acquired and serious illness, although the evolution of the virus has made it more difficult for vaccines to prevent all forms of disease.

Ffizer and another vaccine maker, Moderna, are updating their vaccines to provide protection against new versions of the virus in preparation for a fall recall campaign.

Albert Porla Covid-19 Pfizer
See also  Brussels is targeting 100 neutral cities by 2030

You May Also Like

Cameron: Assumption celebrated in controversy

Cameron: Assumption celebrated in controversy

Rains in Niger: 32 dead and more than 65,000 affected since June

Rains in Niger: 32 dead and more than 65,000 affected since June

Casablanca is one of the largest French-speaking cities in the world

Casablanca is one of the largest French-speaking cities in the world

Presidential election in Kenya: Four out of seven members of Electoral Commission reject upcoming results

Presidential election in Kenya: Four out of seven members of Electoral Commission reject upcoming results

Toulon Halal Restaurant

Toulon Halal Restaurant

Somalia: Drought Displaces One Million People

Somalia: Drought Displaces One Million People

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.