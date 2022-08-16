Near Toulouse. A large American group invests 15 million euros in a new factory

Toulouse news Check out my messages

The future PPG center is under construction in Pibrac (Haute-Garonne). (©GSE)

15 million euros. This is the amount invested by PPG Aerospace – an American company specializing in the production of paints, coatings and special materials for opening a new aircraft. Space Application Support Center (That’s it).

Currently under construction Piprak (Haute-Garonne), near Toulouse, this infrastructure should be operational Fourth quarter 2023.

The second center of its kind in France

The foundation stone of this project was laid on 12th July. Built by GSE, this futuristic center offers almost 1,500 m² offices and 5,000 m² workshop.

“CSA capabilities include a development and qualification lab for aerospace materials, a color mixing area for coatings and a spray booth for training. It will also include filling lines for refinish kits, a transparency inspection cell, custom packaging capabilities, batch products, chemical management resources and a customer service center.” GPP

It is the second center of its kind established on French territory. The first is seen Confreville (Seine-Maritime) and 17e All over the world.

Future Center offers almost 1,500 m² of offices and 5,000 m² of workshops. (©PPG)

PPG continues its growth in France

“The new facility will enhance our ability to provide unparalleled responsiveness and customer support, leading to faster product qualification and greater participation in new projects in the development cycle,” said Dirk Thelen, one of PPG’s presidents.

Already established in the Toulouse area, BucellePPG is to move its operations to this new center in the ZAC de l’Escalette.

