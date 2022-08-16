Home World Casablanca is one of the largest French-speaking cities in the world

Aug 16, 2022 0 Comments
The figures are revealed in the 18th edition of the Population World Urban Areas report compiled by demographers and urban planners from around the world. In Casablanca, French is the language spoken and understood by the majority of its population. The city ranks 5ᵉ behind Abidjan and Yaoundé, the document underscores.

In recent years, we have observed the rise of French-speaking Africa, pointing to the same source. Thus, according to OIF projections, 80% of French speakers will be African by 2050. French would later become the third most spoken language in the world.

The French-speaking world as a whole unites 321 million speakers across five continents. In each country, local accents, variations and expressions make French the fifth most spoken language in the world, it is emphasized.

10 Largest French-Speaking Cities in the World

• Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo): 12.8 million

• Paris (France): 11 million

• Abidjan (Ivory Coast): 5.4 million

• Yaoundé (Cameroon): 4.6 million

• Casablanca (Morocco): 4.3 million

• Bamako (Mali): 4 million

• Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso): 3.8 million

• Algiers (Algeria): 3.7 million

• Dakar (Senegal): 3.7 million

• Montreal (Quebec, Canada): 3.7 million

